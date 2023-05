A day after the Bharatiya Janata Partyย released its manifesto for the May 10 elections due in Karnataka, the Congress party on Tuesday revealed its promises, which it is going to fulfill for the people of the poll-bound southern state if voted to power.

The manifesto that was released by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge in the presence of state Congress chief DK Shivakumar and other senior leaders stated that the bracket of the reservation will be increased from 50% to 75% for SC/ST/OBC/Minority and other communities like Lingayats and Vokkliggas.

Congress promises to increase reservations from 50 percentย to 75 percent

The election manifesto released by Congress mentions, "To increase the ceiling and reservation from 50% to 75% to accommodate the hopes and aspirations of SC/ST/OBC/Minority and other communities like Lingayats and Vokkliggas. The Congress party committed to increasing reservations for SCs from 15% to 17%, STs from 3% to 7%, restoring minority reservations to 4%, increasing reservations for Lingayats, Vokkaliggas, and other communities, and pursuing inclusion in the 9th Schedule of the Constitution."

Other key promises made by Congress ahead ofย Karnataka polls

The Congress party on Tuesday made a slew of promises to the people of poll-bound Karnataka; their manifesto included free electricity and a month-long money scheme, to name a few. Let's take a look at five guarantees that Karnataka made for the development of Karnataka.