Karnataka Elections: Congress Manifesto Vows To Increase Reservation For SC, STs & Lingayats From 50% To 75%

A day after the BJP released its manifesto for the upcoming elections, Congress shared its manifesto, which includes a hike in the reservation percentage.

Karnataka Election

A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party released its manifesto for the May 10 elections due in Karnataka, the Congress party on Tuesday revealed its promises, which it is going to fulfill for the people of the poll-bound southern state if voted to power.

The manifesto that was released by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge in the presence of state Congress chief DK Shivakumar and other senior leaders stated that the bracket of the reservation will be increased from 50% to 75% for SC/ST/OBC/Minority and other communities like Lingayats and Vokkliggas.

Congress promises to increase reservations from 50 percent to 75 percent

The election manifesto released by Congress mentions, "To increase the ceiling and reservation from 50% to 75% to accommodate the hopes and aspirations of SC/ST/OBC/Minority and other communities like Lingayats and Vokkliggas. The Congress party committed to increasing reservations for SCs from 15% to 17%, STs from 3% to 7%, restoring minority reservations to 4%, increasing reservations for Lingayats, Vokkaliggas, and other communities, and pursuing inclusion in the 9th Schedule of the Constitution."

Other key promises made by Congress ahead of Karnataka polls

The Congress party on Tuesday made a slew of promises to the people of poll-bound Karnataka; their manifesto included free electricity and a month-long money scheme, to name a few. Let's take a look at five guarantees that Karnataka made for the development of Karnataka.

  • Gruha Jyoti: 200 units of electricity free to all households.
  • Gruha Laxmi: Rs 2,000 every month to each and every woman head of the family.
  • Anna Bhagya: 10 kgs of free food grains (rice, ragi, jowar) of their choice to every person in BPL family.
  • Yuvanidhi: Rs 3,000 per month for two years for unemployed graduates and Rs 15,000 per month for two years to unemployed diploma holders.
  • Shakti: Free travel to all women throughout the state in regular KSRCTC/BMC buses.
