Congress MLA Beats Bank Employee In Chhattisgarh's Ramanujganj, Caught On Camera

A video of a ruling Congress MLA, Brihaspat Singh, of Ramanujganj district, in Chhattisgarh, beating an employee of a cooperative bank surfaced on social media, triggering a controversy in the state.

A CCTV video of the incident, which took place in front of the Ramanujganj branch of the Zilla Sahkari Kendriya Bank on Monday, gained traction on social media on Tuesday.

According to reports, the Congress legislator from Ramanujganj Assembly admitted to physically assaulting two district cooperative bank staff and said that repeated accusations of wrongdoing against lender employees drove him to act in this way.

Bank employees lodge complaint

Employees of cooperative banks in Surguja sent a memo to the Inspector General of Police (Surguja range) in Ambikapur town (Surguja district) the day after the incident, urging action against the lawmaker.

The letter claims that Singh reportedly hit and verbally harassed peon Arvind Singh and clerk Rajesh Pal outside the bank during business hours in front of numerous farmers.

The assault on staff members has left cooperative bank employees outraged and hurt, according to R. K. Khare, president of Zilla Sahkari Kendriya Bank Karamchari Sangh Ambikapur, who spoke to the media.

"Government employees' interests must be protected by public representatives, but what happens if they start torturing them?" he questioned.

According to Khare, cooperative bank staff members from five districts in the Surguja region will have two days off collectively on April 5 and 6. He issued a warning that protests will be staged if no action is taken against the Congress MLA.