Congress MLA Defends His 'Muslims Will Rescue Congress' Statement; Says BJP Edited Video

Congress MLA Chandan Singh Thakur has come to his defense saying the video where he is heard calling on the Muslim community to rescue Congress is 'edited'. The video was first shared by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel who accused the Congress of resorting to appeasement politics after fearing defeat ahead of the assembly elections scheduled for December 1 and 5.

Speaking exclusively to Republic, Thakur admitted that it is him in the video but claimed that the clip is old and that the BJP has edited it. When asked if the video shared by CM Patel is authentic, Thakur said, "No, no. It is an old video. It is my video but the BJP has done some editing because it is a three-year-old video. The BJP government in Gujarat is scared because they are not forming the government in 2022. That is why this BJP government is resorting to such tactics."

Shameful words!



Fearing defeat, Congress yet again resorts to minority appeasement.



But Congress should know that no one will be able to save Congress Party from defeat! pic.twitter.com/cr6cL4QFYA — Bhupendra Patel (@Bhupendrapbjp) November 19, 2022

In the video shared by the Gujarat CM, Thakur was heard saying, "We gave the votes (to BJP) to do something new but they pushed the entire country to depth, and if anyone can save the country then it is the Muslim community, and if anyone can save the congress, only Muslims can do that." He even raked up the issue of NRC and triple talaq and accused the BJP of "disturbing" the minority community.

On the other hand, the Congress MLA defended himself while speaking to Republic saying, "Just like the (incidents in) Godhra and Naroda Patiya, every time there is an election, the BJP somehow manages to mislead the people of Gujarat. This is my edited video." Thakur also said that the clip will not damage Congress' winning prospects in the Gujarat elections. "Everybody knows that the BJP is misleading people. If such edited videos will be posted by the CM then will the people vote BJP? There is no such thing, Gujarat's voters are very smart," the MLA said.

"This is an edited video. Such videos should not be released from the CM's office. Even the CM should understand that this video is wrong," he reiterated.