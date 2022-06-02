Last Updated:

Congress MLA Stokes Row Again, Says 'Nehru & Jinnah Were Wise To Divide India In 2 Pieces'

Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma, known for his controversial statements, said that Jawaharlal Nehru and Jinnah did the work of wisdom by dividing the country

Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma, known for his controversial statements, said that Jawaharlal Nehru and Jinnah were wise to divide India into two pieces. He claimed that Jinnah was a freedom fighter who did not divide the country but served the nation. 

He asserted that Jinnah was a freedom fighter and it should be kept in mind that did not break the country but did well. 

"Was Jinnah not a freedom fighter, does being a Muslim change the definition of being a freedom fighter?", he questioned. 

Congress MLA makes controversial remark against PM Modi

Earlier in May, Congress MLA stirred a row again after using inappropriate slang against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He further went on to claim that 'even his forefathers might have not participated in freedom struggle'. He made this remark during a protest in Mandsaur over high inflation rates and unannounced power cuts. 

Addressing a Congress protest in Mandsaur district over rising prices, he said, "It was our ancestors, including Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel, Subhash Chandra, Azad and Jinnah Sahab (Muhammad Ali Jinnah) who attained freedom for the country and not those who are celebrating the 75 years of independence now.”

Alleging that PM Modi is unaware of the freedom struggles as his forefathers would have not participated in any freedom struggles, Congress leader said he is celebrating the 75th anniversary of independence when the Congress workers are the sacrificed their lives for India's independence". 

This is not the first time Sajjan Singh Verma had made unsavoury statements as earlier he had spoken ill of Kapil Sibbal, who quit the Congress and filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha seat from the Samajwadi Party.

(Image: ANI)

