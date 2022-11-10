Congress leaders on Thursday celebrated Tipu Jayanti at Guddadhalli in Karnataka's Bengaluru by brandishing swords. The clip also shows the party's Chamarajpet MLA Zameer Ahmed wearing headgear and holding a sword.

It should be noted that the use of weapons is prohibited during religious celebrations. However, Congress leaders defied the law.

The video shows Zameer Ahmed leading a procession while sitting on a horse and brandishing a sword. He also addressed the media while holding the sharp weapon.

#BREAKING | Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed brandishes sword during Tipu Jayanti celebrations in Bengaluru



Tune in to watch here #LIVE - https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/AfOepBatUP — Republic (@republic) November 10, 2022

Janata Dal (Secular) spokesperson Tanveer Ahmed claimed that it was not a big deal for the party MLA as the Congress MLA has been doing these types of processions for years. "Zameer Ahmed has been doing this for a pretty long time. His followers bring swords and make him dress like Tipu Sultan. I don't think we really need to blow this out of proportion," Ahmed told Republic TV.

This is not the first time that Zameer Ahmed has been involved in a controversy. In February, the Congress MLA had claimed that "women get raped when they don't wear Hijab". In July, his comments about Muslims outnumbering Vokkaligas in Karnataka stirred a row.

In 2015, the Congress-led Karnataka government commenced celebrating Tipu Sultan's birth anniversary as the 'Tipu Sultan Jayanti'.

AIMIM gets permission for Tipu Jayanti Celebrations at Hubbali Eidgah Maidan

In another development related to Tipu Jayanti, Hubbali Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) has granted permission to All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) to celebrate the occasion at the Eidgah Maidan in Hubbali.

The AIMIM and a few other organisations had approached the city body for permission to celebrate Tipu Jayanti. The municipal corporation on Wednesday said that it has accepted AIMIM's request.

Speaking to reporters, HDMC Mayor Eresh Anchatgeri said, “Several organisations had approached us seeking permission for the celebration of Tipu Jayanti. Besides Tipu Jayanti, the corporation also gave a nod to Kanaka, and Vanake Obavva Jayanti celebrations. We have considered all their requests and given permission for celebrations but with a few conditions. We will also collect a nominal fee from the organisers and will give permission to organise Jayanti.”