Congress MLA's Son Declines Job Offer By Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Over Nepotism Claims

After the Punjab government, led by Captain Amarinder Singh, came under fire for announcing government jobs to kins of party MLAs, one of the beneficiaries refused the offer on Thursday and called on other legislators to follow the precedent.

Congress MLA Fatehjung Singh Bajwa has written to the party high command rejecting the government job for his son Arjun Partap Singh Bajwa. The Punjab MLA’s son was recently given a job as an Inspector and Ludhiana MLA Rakesh Pandey's son Bhisham Pandey as a naib tehsildar in the Revenue Department on the "compassionate" grounds. Apart from Bajwa the cabinet also cleared the appointment of MLA Rakesh Pandey’s son as Tehsildar.

“We've collectively decided that we won't say yes and accept this job. My grandfather sacrificed his life for peace in Punjab and compared to that this job is a very small thing,” Arjun Bajwa, son of Congress MLA Fatehjang Bajwa told ANI.

The MLA further encouraged other leaders to reject the 'malai wale portfolio' offered to their family members by the Chief Minister to settle internal disputes in the party. The rejection comes after Amarinder Singh’s job offer to MLA’s kin stepped up criticism from the Opposition, becoming a major embarrassment for the party. Apart from the Opposition, several Congress leaders, including state party president Sunil Jakhar, had questioned the government's decision.

Five ministers–Sukhjinder Randhawa, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Razia Sultana, Charanjit Singh Channi and Sukhbinder Sarkaria--had also opposed the move in a cabinet meeting.

'Petty politics over job offer'

Talking to the media on Thursday, Arjun Bajwa said after the kind of "petty" politics was played over the issue, his family decided not to accept this job offer. He said before the cabinet meeting that was held last week, he had requested CM Amarinder Singh to withdraw the agenda of the job offer as he did not want it for his son.

The MLA said he was also aware that some of the party colleagues had planned to object to the job offer in the cabinet meeting, apparently referring to the five ministers. Bajwa said he gave a letter on giving up the job offer to Amarinder Singh, who showed it to the three-member committee formed to end factionalism in the state unit.

Sources earlier stated that CM Amarinder Singh and rebel minister Partap Singh Bajwa had buried hatchets in a meeting on Thursday by appointing his nephew, Arjun Bajwa in the Punjab Police.