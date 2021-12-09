Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Condoles CDS Gen Bipin Rawat's Demise; 'We Lost A Noble Person'

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury conveyed his condolences on the death of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat in a chopper crash on Wednesday.

The Congress leader told the media, "I am left with no words. I am very sad. Being the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), I had several meetings with General Bipin Rawat. Even four days back we had a telephonic conversation."

"The news of General Rawat demise put a shadow of grief. All the good conversation and his gracious behaviour are floating in my mind since I heard the news. We lost a noble person, the country's first CDS. May his soul rest in peace," added Chowdhury.

The Indian Air Force informed that General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and 11 other Armed Forces personnel died in a military helicopter crash in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday.

"With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat, and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident," tweeted IAF.

When his chopper crashed near Coonoor in the Nilgiris district, Gen Rawat, India's first CDS, was on his way to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington to address the professors and student officers of the Staff Course. In December 1978, CDS Rawat was commissioned into the Indian Army. From January 2017 to December 2019, he was the Chief of Army Staff.

IAF Helicopter crash

At 2:45 p.m., CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife, and his staff were on their way to Wellington Staff College to deliver a lecture when their chopper lost all communication and crashed near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. According to reports, the CDS was rushed to a local military hospital, but he succumbed to injuries.

Group Captain Varun Singh SC was the only one to survive the crash. CDS Rawat and other Armed Forces soldiers killed in the chopper crash are expected to arrive in Delhi by December 10, according to reports.

CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Mrs Madhulika Rawat, Brig LS Lidder, Lt Col Harjinder Singh, NK Gursewak Singh, NK Jitendra Kumar, L/Naik Vivek Kumar, L/Naik B Sai Teja, and Hav Satpal were among the crew onboard, according to official sources. The IAF has initiated an investigation into the tragic incident.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI/PTI