Congress MP From Northeast Explains Why No-confidence Motion Was Moved Against Modi Govt

The I.N.D.I.A opposition bloc on July 26 moved a no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi-led Central government to draw its attention toward Manipur, said an MP from the Northeast. Speaking to Republic, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi stated that he submitted the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha as a message to Manipur and its people that they have not been abandoned. The MP from Assam's Kaliabor constituency further said that this is also to make the Prime Minister speak on Manipur violence as he has been silent while the state is facing unrest since early May this year.

Notably, the no-confidence motion only holds a symbolic significance since the I.N.D.I.A does not have the numbers to oust the Modi government. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has 333 seats out of 543 while the opposition only has 141.

'No-confidence motion a message of solidarity and demand for PM's response'

"We want to send a message of solidarity to the people of Manipur. I.N.D.I.A alliance stands with Manipur in the time of grief. They should not feel abandoned by the Central government. We want to remind the Prime Minister that this conflict is no longer restricted to Manipur. It is spreading to other parts of the Northeast," Gogoi, who is also deputy leader of Congress in Lok Sabha told Republic. "It is becoming a matter of internal security and integrity. And that is why the Prime Minister must speak inside Parliament."

"It is unfortunate that the government is treating Manipur as an ordinary discussion that they can schedule at a time or place of their choosing. And this is the kind of message that is alienating the people of Northeast and that is why many people in Manipur have taken the law in their own hands. Because they feel that this government and this Parliament when it is convening finds other matters much more important than the matter of Manipur," he further said.

Several senior opposition party leaders have been demanding a discussion over Manipur in Parliament, which the BJP says it is ready for. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on July 25, said that the Centre is ready for a debate over the unrest for as long as the opposition wants. However, no discussions have started as both sides are blaming each other for blocking the debate. As for PM Modi, he recently spoke up over the horrific video of sexual assault on women which surfaced from the Kangpokpi district in Manipur.

"We don't want this sense of alienation and isolation that is being spread. And that's why I.N.D.I.A through this no-confidence motion is pressing for the discussion to be taken up urgently so that we can collectively send a message from the Lok Sabha that we have not forgotten Manipur, we stand with Manipur, we want peace in Manipur," he said.