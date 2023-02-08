Congress MP Manish Tewari Gives Adjournment Motion In Lok Sabha Over China Faceoff

Congress leader and MP Manish Tewari has given a notice in the Lok Sabha for a discussion on China in the House. The Congress MP on Wednesday moved the adjournment motion in Lok Sabha to have a detailed discussion on the border situation with China.

In its notice of moving an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha, Congress' Manish Tewari said, "Since April 2020, China has engaged in what can only be described as a steady land grab. Till January 16, 2023, seventeen rounds of Commander-level talks have taken place between India and China with little success. All the while, China continues to build significant infrastructure, including bridges, roads, and accommodation for its troops. China is attempting to unilaterally change the status quo."

#BREAKING | Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion in #Parliament over China faceoff.#BudgetSession



Tune in to watch updates here - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/x0xrjqcWt5 — Republic (@republic) February 8, 2023

Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion over China faceoff

He also recalled the Tawang clash that took place in December last year and said, "The clashes in the Tawang Sector in Arunachal Pradesh were another indication of China's steady aggression aimed at changing the status quo on the border. What is more, such aggression is no longer limited in territorial scope as is evidenced by the clashes took place in Arunachal Pradesh, around 2000 kilometres away from the place of previous clashes. There is growing concern that China is unwilling to restore the status quo ante, a situation that puts India at a massive disadvantage."

The Congress leader stated that despite the clashes, China's large trade surplus with India has continued to surge since the military confrontations began in 2020. "The trade deficit for India stood at USD 101.02 billion, crossing the 2021 figure of USD 69.38 billion," he added.

"I urge the Government to take this matter with utmost seriousness and have a detailed discussion in Parliament with regard to the border situation with China," Tewari said.