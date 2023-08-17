Congress MP Rahul Gandhi Likely To Visit Ladakh On 2-day Trip

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to undertake a two-day trip to Ladakh on Thursday, August 17, according to party insiders. Rahul Gandhi would travel to Ladakh on Thursday and Friday for two days. Gandhi has already made two trips to Srinagar and Jammu in Jammu and Kashmir, but he was unable to visit Ladakh. The party source did not, however, disclose any other intentions.

Rahul travelled to Jammu and Srinagar in January of this year as part of his Bharat Jodo Yatra. He returned to Jammu and Kashmir in February of this year on a private visit, but was unable to travel to Ladakh.

Rahul Gandhi to visit Europe

The Congress leader is also anticipated to go to three European nations, including Belgium, Norway, and France, starting in the second week of September, sources said.

During his Europe visit, the Congress MP would meet with lawmakers from the European Union, members of the Indian diaspora, and college students.

This international excursion follows his 10-day tour of the US that started in May of this year.

During his earlier trip, the Congress leader visited three cities: San Francisco, Washington, DC, and New York, where he met people from the Indian diaspora, venture capitalists, and MPs, among others.

Rahul Gandhi has been under fire for his international trips, since his address at Cambridge University in the United Kingdom earlier this year, in which he claimed that Indian democracy is under attack.

In a lecture at Cambridge University, UK, Rahul Gandhi stated that, "Everybody knows and it's been in the news a lot that Indian democracy is under pressure and under attack. I am an Opposition leader in India, we are navigating that (Opposition) space. The institutional framework which is required for a democracy -- Parliament, free press, the judiciary, just the idea of mobilisation, moving around -- all are getting constrained. So, we are facing an attack on the basic structure of Indian democracy,"