Congress MP Visits Lance Naik Prabhu's Residence, Skips Republic's Questions Over Inaction

Congress Member of Parliament from Krishnagiri constituency Chellakumar on Saturday visited the house of Indian Army jawan Lance Naik Prabhu who was allegedly lynched by a DMK councillor. The Congress leader's visit comes ten days after the incident wherein the serving Army personnel was beaten brutally by a group of people led by the DMK leader. The Army jawan later succumbed to his injuries on February 14.

During his visit, Republic TV confronted the Congress MP on the silence maintained by the top leaders of the Grand Old Party including the Gandhi family, party president Mallikarjun Kharge and other leaders, on the killing of Lance Naik Prabhu. The Congress MP could not answer Republic TV's questions.

"This is an unfortunate thing to say. One should understand, both sides, even Prabhu’s family belongs to the DMK... No one has the right to kill a human being. So violence in whatever form it may be, we totally condemn it," the Congress MP said.

Republic confronts Congress MP

When questioned about why no DMK leader came to meet the family of the deceased soldier even after he claimed that the family have links with the DMK party, the Congress MP said, "Everybody in this country is concerned about this issue. This incident happened out of intolerance. There is no motive behind that. There is no point in trying to colour the issue in a different way."

The MP from Krishnagiri, Chellakumar promised action in the matter after speaking to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, but he did not say when. When asked about the silence of the Gandhis and the party president Mallikarjun Kharge on the issue concerned, the Congress leader racked up the Lakhimpur Kheri incident wherein BJP Minister's son allegedly mowed down several farmers.

DMK leader calls soldier's murder "normal thing"

Speaking to Republic on Thursday, DMK leader TKS Elangovan tried to downplay the murder of the soldier who succumbed to injuries after a DMK councillor allegedly lynched the Army Jawan in Krishnagiri.

"He was on leave, he had gone to his home village, and what did he do there? He was misusing the provisions of drinking water in the area, and when somebody interjected, he hit him and was hit back," Elangovan said, adding that a case has been lodged under relevant sections, including 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and the accused have been traced and arrested.

Stressing that the incident should not be made about the jawan, Elangovan in a statement said, "Any murder is murder and the accused should be punished. It is a normal thing, in many places people kill each other."