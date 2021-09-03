Congress MP Writes To Assam CM Over Orang National Park Name Change; Seeks Order Reversal

Congress MP Ripun Bora has written to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to revoke the state cabinet's decision to rename Rajiv Gandhi National Park as Orang National Park. Assam CM said on Thursday that he will not revoke the decision regarding the current controversy as the name of the national park was changed from Rajiv Gandhi National Park to Orang National Park in Assam. He said that no park in the state was named after a person.

Congress MP Ripun Bora (in pic 1) has written to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (in pic 2) to revoke the state cabinet's decision to rename Rajiv Gandhi National Park as Orang National Park



The CM further said that the government in 2005 added the name of Rajeev Gandhi but to honour the sentiment of the local people, his name will no longer be associated with the national park. The national park is located on the north bank of the Brahmaputra in the Darrang and Sonitpur districts and is spread across an area of 79.28 sq km is known for wild animals like Royal Bengal Tiger, Indian Rhinos, Pygmy Hog, and wild elephants.

Opposition reacts to the change of Assam's National Park name

Yesterday, the Congress Party publicly criticised the BJP-led Assamese government for changing the name of the National Park from Rajiv Gandhi National Park to Orang National Park. KTS Tulsi, Former Rajya Sabha MP and Congress leader called the change of name an example of petty behaviour and said that BJP has a habit of governing without any sense of dignity. The media-in-charge of Congress in Assam, Bobbeeta Sharma said that this was another attempt by the ruling party to downplay Rajeev Gandhi’s importance in the state and in the country. Sharma said, “They (BJP) can change names, but cannot wipe away the contributions of Rajiv Gandhi as the architect of modern and progressive India. Sharma further added, "Rajiv Gandhi brought peace to the state after the six-year-long agitation against illegal immigrants by signing the Assam Accord in 1985. Instead of recognising the contributions, the BJP is busy rewriting history".

Apart from the Congress, the Communist Party of India has also criticised the change of name by the government. Former Member of Rajya Sabha and CPI General Secretary D Raja has alleged that BJP's agenda is to resort to retitling of institutions and places even though they haven't contributed to the freedom of the country.

(With ANI inputs)