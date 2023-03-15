Congress MPs on Wednesday sought examining of SEBI and RBI chiefs, officials of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and other regulatory bodies by a parliamentary panel on finance to ascertain whether there were any failures on their part on the Adani issue.

Manish Tewari of the Congress raised the demand during a meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance but BJP members opposed it saying the issue was sub-judice.

Tewari was supported by party colleagues Gaurav Gogoi and Pramod Tiwari, TMC MP Saugata Roy and BJD's Pinaki Misra and Amar Patnaik during the meeting, sources said.

They added that BJP MPs Ravi Shankar Prasad, SS Ahluwalia and Sushil Kumar Modi strongly opposed the demand saying the issue is sub-judice as the Supreme Court is looking into the issue and has set up a committee in this regard.

The sources said Tewari stated that the chiefs of SEBI, RBI and other regulatory agencies were required to be examined to ascertain whether there was any regulatory failure on the Adani group share meltdown on Indian stock markets after the Hindenburg report came out.

Committee chairman Jayant Sinha asked the Congress members to give in writing their demand, the sources said, adding that the opposition members said this was part of the panel's work to oversee the regulatory framework.

The issue was discussed for over an hour but remained inconclusive.

The Finance Committee met in Parliament complex to get a briefing by the representatives of Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on the subject 'Issues related to MPLAD Scheme' and for consideration and adoption of draft reports on Demands for Grants (2023-24).