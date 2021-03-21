Congress MPs ‘dissociate’ From Parliament Panel Report That Backed 1 Farm Law; Attack BJP

Three Congress MPs on Saturday wrote letters to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to 'dissociate' themselves from the report of a parliamentary standing committee, which recommended the Centre to implement the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020, one of the three farm laws that have triggered protests in the country. The three MPs, who were members of the panel on food, consumer affairs and public distribution alleged that the report was adopted against norms and conventions.

The Congress and TMC have accused the BJP of pushing the report in the absence of panel Chairman, TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay, who is currently busy in West Bengal assembly elections. Three Congress MPs—Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka, Rajmohan Unnithan, and Vaithilingam Ve—urged the Lok Sabha Speaker to look into the matter and allow them to record their dissent in writing.

The 11th report of the Standing Committee on Food, Consumer Affairs, and Public Distribution was adopted on March 18 at its meeting, chaired by acting chairperson Ajay Misra Teni (BJP). The report was tabled in Parliament on the following day.

"It is highly irregular that such an important Report was circulated at a very short notice, and without recording any dissenting opinion, was tabled in Parliament," said Congress member Saptagiri Ulaka in his letter to Om Birla. READ | Congress MP suggests formation of panel to discuss mines amendment bill

Ulaka alleged that he was not present when the report was adopted at the meeting called in a short notice of merely 15 hours. "It is not only misleading the nation but also against the norms and conventions of the functioning and the democratic spirit of the Parliamentary Standing Committee," he wrote further.

Written to Hon'ble @loksabhaspeaker to dissociate myself from the Eleventh Report of the Standing Committee on Food, Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution on the subject matter - 'Price Rise of Essential Commodities - Causes and Effects' tabled in Parliament on 19.03.2021. pic.twitter.com/qsuh5KC8tt — Saptagiri Ulaka (@saptagiriulaka) March 20, 2021

Unnithan and Vaithilingam also wrote similar letters to the Speaker, alleging that the Committee did not seek oral evidence from a single farmers' group or any independent expert before finalising the report.

Opposition lashes out at BJP

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also shared Ualaka's letter in a tweet, saying, "MPs of the Congress party DID NOT ask for the implementation of the Essential Commodities Act. The Standing Committee Report is a misrepresentation!"

Ramesh, who is the chief whip of the party in the Rajya Sabha said, "It is unprecedented that the report is adopted in the absence of the Chairman. In 17 years I have been an MP, this has never happened."

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien alleged that this is the "con job" done by the BJP's 'dirty tricks department'.