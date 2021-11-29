Congress MPs File Adjournment Notices Over Farmer Issues As Winter Session 2021 Begins

Mallikarjun Kharge, the leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha, has called a meeting today of all the opposition parties to reach a consensus over the issues to be raised in the Parliament's Winter session. But Kharge also informed that the Trinamool Congress will not be attending the meeting.

Kharge said “All the opposition parties I think should come to the meeting on Monday to create consensus over the issues to be raised in the Parliament. The issues that are on priority shall be discussed in the meeting.”

Trinamool MP Sudip Banerjee confirmed that the TMC would not attend the Opposition parties' meeting, with the party also confirming to ANI, “TMC will not attend the meeting of opposition floor leaders called by Leader of Opposition (LoP) Mallikarjun Kharge tomorrow, but definitely will attend both the meetings one chaired by the Prime Minister and another by the Rajya Sabha Chairman” adding that the party would be raising several issues in the house.

The Congress on Monday also called a meeting of its party Rajya Sabha MPs at the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) office ahead of the opening of the Winter session of the Parliament. Communist Party of India (CPI) MP Binoy Viswam has given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha demanding a discussion on ensuring a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price.

Additionally, Congress MP Manish Tewari gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss ‘to direct the government to create a record of farmers who lost their lives during farm laws protest and give compensation to their families’.

Even Congress’ Manickam Tagore gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha ‘to direct the government to initiate repealing of three farm laws & to announce compensation for families of 700 farmers who had died in the last one year during farmers' protest at Delhi borders’.

Congress reacts to TMC not attending the meeting

Earlier on Sunday, Congress had slammed the TMC for deciding to not attend the meeting of the opposition floor leaders that was called by Kharge. Congress Lok Sabha MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, “We invite every party in the opposition for exchange of views before the start of Parliament session. But it is up to them (TMC) whether to attend or not”. Chowdhury’s remarks came after TMC attended the all-party meeting convened by the Union government earlier on Saturday.

(IMAGE: PTI)