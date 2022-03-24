Congress MPs Protest In Delhi As Kerala CM Seeks PM Modi's Nod Over SilverLine Project

The controversy over Kerala's SilverLine rail project reached New Delhi on Wednesday as MPs of the United Democratic Front staged a protest against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the capital. CM Vijayan landed in Delhi earlier today to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as he seeks the Centre's nod for his ambitious K-Rail project.

Dramatic visuals from the protest showed legislators entering in a scuffle with the Delhi police. On Wednesday, the Parliament witnessed a heated argument between Union minister V Muraleedharan and CPM member John Brittas over the feasibility of the SilverLine project. The CPM government in Kerala is facing massive protests over the corridor boundary.

Senior Congress MP KC Venugopal, who also took part in the protests said the Kerala government was bulldozing the project on the people, despite it being economically unviable.

"The project is totally anti-people and 30,000 people are in fear of eviction. Kerala is an ecologically fragile state, marred by frequent floods. Such a state cannot afford these types of major projects without having a detailed study. The Kerala government is bulldozing this project on the people which is unacceptable. This is not an economically viable project," Venugopal told reporters.

He expressed concerns that the CPM and the BJP would join hands and give consent to the project. "Now CM Vijayan is coming to meet the Prime Minister to get his sanction for the project. We ask PM Modi to look at the concerns of the people and stop the Chief Minister from going ahead with this project. There is a feeling that the CPM and BJP will come together and give consent for the railway project," the Congress leader said.

"We raised the issue in the Rajya Sabha yesterday. We are expecting a positive response from the Railways Minister, in favour of the people of Kerala," he added.

What is K-Rail Project or SilverLine Project?

The K-rail or Silverline project is a proposed semi-high-speed rail line that would connect Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram in the south to Kasargod in the north. Nearly 529.25 rail corridor will connect 11 districts of the state, which stoppages at Kollam, Chengannur, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Nedumbassery Airport, Thrissur, Tirur, Kozhikode, and Kannur. The project aims to reduce travel time to less than 5 hours.

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), as well as the BJP, has opposed the project calling it "unscientific and impractical". It also said that there would be a huge financial burden on the state due to the SilverLine project, which is being constructed at a cost of Rs 63,941 crores.