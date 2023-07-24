Congress MPs Rain Adjournment Motion Notices In Parliament To Discuss Manipur

UPDATE- As per the latest confirmation received on Tuesday (July 25) at 10:32 pm, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that the opposition parties will bring a no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha against the BJP-led Central government on July 26.

The Monsoon session of the Parliament will reassemble for the third day on Monday (July 24) amid speculated disruptions over Manipur violence. The Congress MPs have moved adjournment motion notices to discuss on the strife-torn state.

Congress Lok Sabha MPs Manickam Tagore and Manish Tewari have moved the adjournment motion notices to discuss the situation in Manipur with the latter asking to suspend Zero Hour, Question Hour, and other businesses of the day to have a discussion regarding “ongoing ethnic clashes”.

An adjournment motion of the business of the House is moved by a Member of Parliament for discussing a 'definite matter of urgent public importance', with the Speaker's consent. The proposal must be submitted before 10 am on the given day to the Lok Sabha Secretary-General for consideration and Speaker's consent. The provision is limited to Lok Sabha, the lower house.

Meanwhile, several leaders from the opposition parties including RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha, CPI MP Binoy Viswam, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan, DMK MP Tiruchi Siva, and AAP MP Raghav Chadha, among others have given the Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha, the upper house, demanding discussion on Manipur.

Opposition demands PM to speak inside Parliament

The Monsoon session of the parliament began on July 20 amid sloganeering and ruckus by the opposition parties over the violence that has gripped the northeastern state for over two months now. The parties demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statements on the same “inside the House and not outside”.

While addressing the media outside Parliament before the commencement of the Monsoon session on July 20, PM Modi condemned the Manipur incident, where two women were stripped naked, paraded and sexually assaulted by an armed mob. He appealed to all Chief Ministers to strengthen the law and order in their states, especially for the security of women.

Amid demand for discussion on Manipur inside Parliament, Union Minister Anurag Thakur charged the opposition parties for not allowing the same. “The government is ready for the discussion on Manipur but the opposition is avoiding the same. They are also running away from the proceedings of the parliament. What is their compulsion? They want to remain in the limelight but do not want to be in the discussion," Thakur said.

Meanwhile, the opposition parties alliance, Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) will hold a protest in Parliament today. As a counter to it, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also planned a protest in front of the Gandhi statue at the Parliament premises over atrocities against women in Rajasthan and West Bengal as well as other states.