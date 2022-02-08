Congress MPs Walk Out Of RS As PM Modi Accuses Party Of Strengthening Separatism In India

Members of the Congress in Rajya Sabha walked out of the Upper House on Tuesday while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was speaking in the House. In a sharp dig at Congress, PM Modi accused the party of strengthening separatism in India and becoming the "leader of the tukde-tukde gang" by following the Britishers' policy of "divide and rule". "They are now objecting to 'nation'. If the idea of 'nation' is unconstitutional, then why is your party called Indian National Congress," PM Modi stated.

After walking out of the House, Veteran Congress leader, Mallikarjun Kharge said, "We've walked out of the PM Speech on Motion of Thanks because instead of speaking on President's Address he accused Congress.”

PM Modi accuses Congress of strengthening separatism in India

PM Narendra Modi was replying to the Motion of Thanks to President Ram Nath Kovind’s address in Rajya Sabha. During his address, Modi launched a series of scathing attacks on Congress. He asserted that when Congress was in power, they didn’t allow the country’s development, and now when in Opposition, they are obstructing the development of the nation. PM Modi also went on to say that the difficulty being faced by Congress is that they never thought of anything else before the dynasty. India has to accept that the biggest threat to the nation's democracy is the dynastic parties, the Prime Minister said, adding that "when a family is the supreme in any party, then the first casualty is that of talent."

“Had Congress not been there, there would've been no massacre of Sikhs; Punjab wouldn't have burnt in flames of terrorism for years, Kashmiri Pandits need not have left Kashmir. Had Congress not been there, there would've been no incident of daughters being thrown in 'tandoor’,” PM Modi said.

“Had Congress ceased to be, as per the wish of Mahatma Gandhi, democracy would've been free from dynasty. India would've walked on the path of national resolutions, instead of taking to foreign view. Had Congress not been there, then there would have been no blot of emergency,” he added.

(Image: ANI)