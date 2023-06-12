Congress Neta Flags 'TMC Terror' In West Bengal Ahead Of Panchayat Polls

Congress West Bengal President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury wrote a letter to the state election commissioner Rajiv Sinha requesting him to take action and maintain peace ahead of the July 8 panchayat elections. Citing the "unlawful" and "terrorising situation" in the state, he underscored that a 'partisan attitude" while dealing with criminals will ultimately undermine the institution of the panchayats. He even blamed the ruling TMC for creating a "reign of terror" in the area.

"The goons owing allegiance to the ruling party in the state are carrying dangerous weapons to scare away the aspirants of our party from the office of the BDO, Domkal right under the glare of the Police. A cosmetic action has been taken by the Police so far by way of arresting one or two goons affiliated with the ruling party in the state, only to be released later," the letter read.

Chowdhury also claimed that the Bengal Police is trying to implicate 52 Congress members, including candidates "by way of resorting to sections including non-bailable ones." He further predicted that violence would take place again in the Domkal block on June 12 to prevent Congress candidates from filing nominations for the panchayat polls.

"In view of the prevailing situation, I would request that immediate action be taken by the Election Authorities for maintaining a peaceful law and order situation in the area and ensuring the process of election to the panchayats to be conducted in a free and fair manner (sic)," the Congress leader wrote. He also suggested the deployment of security forces for the purpose.

Congress worker shot dead

Chowdhury's letter followed the killing of a Congress worker named Phulchand Sheikh in Murshidabad's Ratanpur village. After being shot, the man was rushed to the Kandi hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Following his demise, Chowdhury blamed the TMC as he accused its members of carrying out the attack. He also met with the family of the slain worker and assured justice.

The filing of nominations began on June 9 and so did the political violence. The nomination filing will continue till June 15, the elections will take place on July 8 and the results of the elections will be announced on July 11.