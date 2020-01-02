Congress Digs Up Old Savarkar Mention Citing 'homosexual Relations With Godse', Attacks

A booklet being distributed in Bhopal at the national training camp of Seva Dal, the grassroots organization of Congress on Thursday has raked up an old book's claim about Veer Savarkar and made an associated political attack. Republic TV has accessed the booklet titled ‘How brave was Veer Savarkar?’ that contains many controversial portions such as allegations over his connection with the British and his role in the partition of the country. However, what stands out is the mention that he was in a homosexual relationship with Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi.

The booklet has based this claim on the ‘Freedom at Midnight’ book written by Larry Collins and Dominique Lapierre. It quotes page 423 of the aforesaid book, which puts forth that Godse had a homosexual relationship with his “political guru” Savarkar, before the former turned celibate.

Rahul Gandhi insults Veer Savarkar

Incidentally, this is not the first time when Congress has aimed political attacks over Veer Savarkar. Addressing the Bharat Bachao rally in the national capital on December 14, Rahul Gandhi refused to apologise for his atrocious ‘Rape in India’ comment saying that he was not ‘Rahul Savarkar’. He was indirectly referring to Veer Savarkar’s alleged apology to the British seeking an early release from the Andaman jail.

Rahul Gandhi remarked, "I was told in the parliament by BJP that I should apologise for my speech. They asked me to apologise for saying the truth. My name is not Rahul Savarkar, it is Rahul Gandhi. I will never apologise for the truth, I will die but not say sorry and neither any Congress worker will apologise. Narendra Modi must apologise to the country," he said at the Bharat Bachao Rally in Delhi.

Indira Gandhi's tribute

The Congress party had a radically different stance on Savarkar at the time of his demise on February 26, 1966. Several top leaders such as the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi herself praised Savarkar. She described his name as a byword for daring and patriotism.

“The Prime Minister of India, Mrs. Indira Gandhi, said that Mr. Savarkar’s death “removes from our midst a great figure of contemporary India.” Describing his name as a byword for daring and patriotism, Mrs. Gandhi said Mr. Savarkar was cast in the mould of a classical revolutionary and countless people drew inspiration from him.” (Source: February 26, 1966, Times of India)

