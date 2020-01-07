Congress On Nirbhaya Verdict: '7 Years Too Long, Happy That Justice Is Finally Delivered'

Moments after the death sentence to the Nirbhaya rape convicts was pronounced today January 7, Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala stated, 'It is a strong message to those who commit sexual crimes against women that they will meet the same fate'. He further elaborated saying:

“The court decision is for everyone who has contempt mindset and thinks about committing crimes against women, its a message for them that they will also meet the same fate.” He added that justice was served late but better than never.

READ | 'Faith In Law Restored': Nirbhaya's Mother As Court Sets Jan 22 Hanging Date For Rapists

Congress leader Sushmita Dev stated that it took seven long years for an open and shut case such as Nirbhaya. "I am very happy that finally Nirbhaya has got justice. Her parents fought a long battle in courts. They have achieved what they should have many years back. If it takes seven years, what happens in other cases when the evidence is not clear?".

Speaking about the need for strengthening the criminal justice system, Dev said, "Nirbhaya case also calls for the introspection by the political class and the legal community to see where the problems are and why it takes so long". Speaking on the tough fight Nirbhaya's parents have fought, The congress leader said, "I salute the Nirbhaya's parents and family. I thank all the lawyers who helped them, but there is a lesson in it for us, we have to make changes in our legal system".

READ | MASSIVE: Nirbhaya's Rapists To Be Hanged On Jan 22; Delhi Court Issues Death Warrant

The death sentence

The Patiala House Court on Tuesday issued the death warrant for the execution of the 4 convicts in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case. They will be hanged till death on January 22 at 7 am. Until then, the convicts can exercise the remaining legal remedies.

A 23-year-old paramedic student Nirbhaya was gang-raped inside a running bus by six persons on December 16, 2012, in Delhi. The victim was severely assaulted and thrown out on the road along with her male friend and succumbed to injuries a few days later.

Out of the six convicts, one committed suicide in prison, while another, a juvenile, served maximum punishment of three years in a reform home and was set free in 2015. The remaining four rapists were convicted and handed the death penalty by a trial court in 2013, confirmed by the Delhi High Court in March 2014. The Supreme Court upheld the Delhi High Court's verdict in 2017.

READ | Nirbhaya Case: Court To Pronounce Order On Issuing Death Warrants Of Convicts At 3.30 Pm

READ | Nirbhaya's Mother Reiterates 'hope' Of Death Warrant To Convicts Ahead Of Court Hearing