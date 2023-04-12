Congress Outcry On China Misplaced: Mahesh Jethmalani Sets The Record Straight

Mahesh Jethmalani, senior advocate and BJP leader, hit out at the Congress party on Tuesday over its clamour on China following the neighbouring country’s effort to emphasise its claim on Arunachal Pradesh. Slamming the Congress party for not taking a strong stance on Chinese aggression during its regime, Jethmalani indicated that India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reduced China’s territorial aggression to nominal in the northeast.

The Rajya Sabha MP’s statement came in response to Congress’ attack on the ruling BJP government regarding Chinese actions at the border. Reacting to China’s intensified efforts to rename several places in Arunachal Pradesh, the grand old party claimed that the Chinese aggression is the result of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "clean chit" to the neighbouring country and his "eloquent silence" on Chinese actions at the border.

Issuing a response over the same, senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani took to Twitter and wrote, “Congress outcry at China renaming of 11 places in Arunachal is totally misplaced. After our soldiers rebuffed Chinese soldiers in skirmishes at Doklam, Galwan and Tawang, China has been reduced from territorial to nominal aggression!”

“In fact, there has been a characteristic strong riposte to China by both PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah as opposed to previous effete Congress responses. The PM & HM both visited Arunachal and showcased infrastructure development right up to the last village bordering China in the State. China has been forewarned that India is prepared for any aggression. Not used to such resolve Congress has been rendered mute!” he added.

India’s strong message to China

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday, April 10, during his visit to Arunachal Pradesh gave a strong message to neighbouring China and said, “No one can encroach even pin’s tip worth of our land.” Further showcasing India’s rising power on the global stage, Shah added, “No one has the power to cast an evil eye on us."

Highlighting the ongoing infrastructure and development works in the northeast under PM Modi-led central government, the Home Minister said that border areas are the top priority of the BJP government.

“Gone are the days when anybody could encroach on India’s land. Today, we can proudly say that no one can encroach even a tip of a pin’s worth of our land because ITBP and Indian Army are present at our borders. Before 2014, the entire northeast region was known as a disturbed region but today because of PM Modi’s ‘Look East’ policy, the northeast is now considered an area which contributes to the development of the country,” Shah said while he was in Arunachal to launch the ‘Vibrant Villages Programme’ in Kibithoo.

China attempts to intensify tensions with India

In a massive provocation to India, China earlier in April , renamed 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh claiming that they are a part of South Tibet. However, the Chinese move was heavily criticised by India. According to Global Times, China's Ministry of Civil Affairs on Sunday released a third set of names for 11 places in the state, which it referred to as “Zangnan, the southern part of Tibet”.

Notably, this is China’s third attempt to alter the geographical names of places in Arunachal Pradesh. The first move of renaming six places was announced in 2017, while the second attempt occurred in 2021. Apart from this, China has also released a map showing parts of Arunachal Pradesh as part of the southern Tibetan region.