Congress leader PL Punia slammed the BJP over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and said that BJP is making laws according to their 'ideology'. He said that a good law brings joy to society, but laws that divide the country over religion have given rise to unrest and protests. The fact that there are protests, curfew and bandh shows that BJP has not done something good, he said. He also said that the BJP is only propelling their political agenda forward.