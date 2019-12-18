On Its Foundation Day, Congress To Hold March Against CAA In All State Capitals

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal has written a letter to the heads and in charges of Pradesh Congress Committees of all the states asking them to plan the event in advance and create a road map of the program.

"In the meeting of AICC General Secretaries and In-charges held in AICC on December 16, it has been decided to organise a flag march with the slogan 'Save India - Save Constitution' at all state headquarters under the aegis of all the PCCs in respective states after the flag hoisting ceremony at 10:00 am on December 28," Venugopal said.

READ | PM Modi Dares Oppn To Declare ‘they Will Give Indian Citizenship To Every Pak Citizen’

Continuation to 'Bharat Bachao Rally'

The flag march on the foundation day of the party is in continuation to the Bharat Bachao Rally which was held on December 14 saw various Congress leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, interim president Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath speaking against the BJP led NDA government and the Citizenship Amendment Act.

READ | Delhi: Anti-CAA Protest Erupts In Seelampur Area

The flag march on December 28 is said to focus on what they say the "anti-people policies of the BJP government" which according to them has resulted in massive unemployment, economic slowdown, unprecedented price rise and atrocities against women."

"Along with this, the divisive policies of the BJP government like Citizenship Amendment Act aimed at diverting the attention from the burning issues of common people and brutal police crackdown on protesting students and citizens should be highlighted," Venugopal added.

READ | CAA Uproar: Home Ministry Clarifies 'it Has Nothing To Do With NRC'

PM slams Congress for misleading the nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has slammed the Congress and its allies for misleading the citizens of the country over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). He also called out the Congress for lying stating, "They have started spreading white lies about the Citizenship Amendment Act, and are scaring people. The Congress, its parties and its left ecosystem have given full force to frighten the Muslims of India."

PM Modi also assured the people that the CAA will not affect the citizenship of Hindus or Muslims or any community of India.

(With ANI inputs)

READ | Amid The Growing CAA Protests, UP Police Conduts Flag March To Maintain Law And Order