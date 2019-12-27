Congress Plans Nationwide Flag Marches On Its Foundation Day; Gandhi-Vadra Split Up

With the message – 'Save Constitution - Save India', Congress will hold flag marches across the country to mark its 134th foundation day on Saturday. According to an official press release, Congress president Sonia Gandhi will hoist the party flag at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi at 9:30 am.

The chiefs of the state units, called as Pradesh Congress Committees, will also unfurl the flag and then hold marches in their respective capitals. The Congress was founded on December 28, 1885.

Rahul to lead anti-CAA march in Guwahati

The grand old party has taken an aggressive approach to counter the BJP-led centre over CAA and NRC. Congress CMs and MPs have regularly held demonstrations against what they call an "unconstitutional" law.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will lead the flag march in Assam's Guwahati with other senior leaders to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens.

INC COMMUNIQUE



‘Save Constitution- Save India’ - Congress Party to undertake Flag Marches across the Country on its Foundation Day.

Press Statement issued by @kcvenugopalmp, General Secretary, In-charge (Organisation), AICC pic.twitter.com/JNgZN2dj0j — INC Sandesh (@INCSandesh) December 27, 2019

'CAA flouts the guarantees of Art 14'

"In the last few days there has been widespread protest in colleges, universities and other prominent institution across the country against the government's decision to implement NRC/CAA. Faced by this massive back lash, the PM and Home Minister have indulged in characteristic doublespeak, and are now attempting to covertly undertake the exercise through NPR," the press note read.

"The CAA proposes to flout the guarantees of Art 14, in contravention of the Constitution of India," it added.

Priyanka to host key UP Congress meet

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address party workers at Lucknow at a meeting of the Uttar Pradesh Pradesh Congress Committee (UPPCC) on Saturday. This meeting is expected to be dominated by plans to develop a strategy to corner the Yogi Adityanath government with regards to deadly anti-CAA protests that have so far claimed 18 lives in UP.

Congress has accused the BJP government of muzzling freedom of expression by shutting down internet services and imposing prohibitory orders under Section 144 in the wake of public outrage against CAA-NRC.

