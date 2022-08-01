Congress Plans To Gherao PM's Residence To Protest Against Price Rise, Unemployment

The Congress has planned a mass protest against price rise, unemployment and the GST hike on essential items on August 5, wherein it will take out a march to the Rashtrapati Bhawan and gherao the prime minister's residence.

Congress leaders held a meeting here on Monday to chalk out the strategy for the protest.

"Chaired a meeting of senior leaders and functionaries of Delhi PCC to plan strategies for Congress's mass protest, Rashtrapati Bhavan March and PM House Gherao protest in Delhi on 5th August, against price rise, unemployment and higher GST imposition on essential items," said AICC general secretary K C Venugopal.

The Congress has been complaining against the price rise and the hike in the Goods and Services Tax (GST). The opposition party has also been demanding a discussion in both houses of Parliament on these issues.

Congress MPs have been staging protests both inside and outside Parliament on these issues.