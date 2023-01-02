Congress Plays Politics On SC's Verdict Upholding Centre's 2016 Demonetisation Decision

After a five-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court upheld the Centre's decision to demonetise erstwhile Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes, by a 4:1 majority, Congress asserted that the apex court's judgement said nothing on the impact of demonetisation.

Taking to his Twitter, Congress P Chidambaram said, "Once the Hon'ble Supreme Court has declared the law, we are obliged to accept it. However, it is necessary to point out that the majority has not upheld the wisdom of the decision; nor has the majority concluded that the stated objectives were achieved."

Speaking on the dissenting judgement of Justice BV Nagarathna, Chidambaram said, "We are happy that the minority judgement has pointed out the illegality and the irregularities in the Demonetisation. It may be only a slap on the wrist of the government, but a welcome slap on the wrist. The dissenting judgement will rank among the famous dissents recorded in the history of the Hon'ble Supreme Court."

We are happy that the minority judgement has pointed out the illegality and the irregularities in the Demonetisation. It may be only a slap on the wrist of the government, but a welcome slap on the wrist. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) January 2, 2023

'Demonetisation destroyed lakhs & lakhs of livelihoods': Congress' Jairam Ramesh

Rajya Sabha Member and AICC General Secretary Jairam Ramesh reiterated Congress' rhetorics that demonetisation destroyed the country's economy and damaged the growth momentum.

"The Supreme Court has only pronounced on whether Section 26(2) of RBI Act, 1934 was correctly applied or not before announcing demonetisation on November 8 2016. Nothing more, nothing less... It has said nothing on the impact of demonetisation which was a singularly disastrous decision. It damaged the growth momentum, crippled MSMEs, finished off the informal sector & destroyed lakhs and lakhs of livelihoods... To say that demonetisation has been upheld by the Honourable Supreme Court is totally misleading and wrong," Jairam Ramesh said in a statement.

The Supreme Court's verdict on #Demonetisation has nothing to say on whether the stated goals of this disastrous decision were met or not.



My statement on the matter: pic.twitter.com/63HpyvHK7e — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) January 2, 2023

On the other hand, Congress leader Pawan Khera addressed the media after the SC's decision on demonetisation and said, "In the judgement, the court upheld the process of taking a decision on demonetisation. The court did not pass any judgement or discussed the demonetisation or its output... So calling that the court upheld the demonetisation is wrong."

'Whether demonetisation achieved its objects is not relevant to decide its legality': SC

On Monday, a five-judge bench of the apex court, led by Justice SA Nazeer, upheld the Centre's demonetisation move, saying there was no legal fault in the government's decision.

The court also observed that the question of whether the measure has achieved its objectives is not relevant while deciding its legality. "It is not relevant whether the objectives sought have been achieved or not. What is required is that there has to be an objective which is for proper purposes," the SC said.

"We find that the three purposes (curbing black money, terror funding and counterfeit currencies) are proper purposes," the apex court said in its judgement. "There was consultation between the Centre and the RBI for a period of 6 months. we hold that there was a reasonable nexus to bring such a measure, and we hold that demonetisation was not hit by the doctrine of proportionality," it said.

The court said the notification dated November 8, 2016, which announced the decision to scrap the high-value currency notes, cannot be said to be unreasonable and struck down on the ground of the decision-making process.