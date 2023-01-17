Congress Politicises Ganga Vilas; Jairam Ramesh Calls Cruise 'obscene', 'Tamasha'

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh targeted the grand river cruise MV Ganga Vilas claiming it to be 'obscene' and terming it as 'Tamasha'. He questioned who would afford Rs. 50 lakh per night in the luxurious cruise except for the filthy rich people.

Calling the river cruise a 'Tamasha', he alleged that it will also endanger India's national aquatic mammal, the Gangetic dolphin.

Taking to Twitter Ramesh wrote, "The river cruise on the Ganga unveiled by the PM is obscene! Who can afford Rs. 50 lakh per night except for the filthy rich? Ganga is still neither Nirmal nor Aviral. Now, this Tamasha will also endanger India's national aquatic mammal — the Gangetic dolphin."

PM Modi flagged off 'MV Ganga Vilas' cruise

Last week, the 'MV Ganga Vilas' cruise was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi. It will travel 3,200 kilometres in 51 days via 27 river systems, to reach Dibrugarh via Bangladesh.

Prime Minister Modi had said while flagging off the cruise, "The beginning of the world’s longest river cruise service on river Ganga is a landmark moment. It will herald a new age of tourism in India."

The cost for each traveller sailing on the 51-day luxury journey which will cover five Indian states, and Bangladesh will range from Rs 50-55 lakh.

The cruise, being pitched as the world’s longest river cruise, is expected to reach its final destination, Dibrugarh in Assam on March 1.

Luxury river cruise MV Ganga Vilas on track

On Monday Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) chairman Sanjay Bandopadhyaya said, the world's longest luxury river cruise MV Ganga Vilas reached Patna and the vessel will continue its onward journey as per schedule.

"The Ganga Villas reached Patna as per schedule. There is absolutely no truth in the news that the vessel is stuck in Chhapra. The vessel will continue its onward journey as per schedule," IWAI said in a tweet quoting Bandopadhyaya.