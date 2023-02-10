Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Reiterates Demand For JPC Probe Into Adani Issue

Keeping the agenda firm over Adani row, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge reiterated his party's demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the matter on Friday, February 10. He again demanded an inquiry into the businesses of the Adani Group in the wake of the report by US short-seller firm Hindenburg Research.



As per news agency ANI, All India Congress Committee (AICC) President said, "Shouldn't there be an inquiry into the Adani scam? Shouldn't the matter be referred to the JPC? Should not there be a discussion on the money that public sector banks invested in Adani's businesses? Public money is involved in it. Why does the government have a problem taking Adani's name?"

War of words between Piyush Goyal and Kharge

Kharge even went on to accuse PM Modi by saying that he acted as an agent for the Adani group and got him tenders in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.



The Congress president didn't stop there and went on to question the regulatory bodies of the country by saying, "The RBI, SEBI, ED, Corporate Affairs Ministry, Income Tax, and the CBl seem paralysed. Can they not see the corruption here? Is Adani invisible to them? With our institutions in inertia, it is our duty to question the government. The people sent us to the Parliament as their representatives and it is our responsibility to safeguard the public," reports ANI.



He termed PM Modi's address to the parliament as an election speech and alleged that the PM evaded all the questions raised by the opposition.



As per new agency leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha, Kharge said, "We did not say anything unparliamentary. Adani's shares are falling, not just in India but across the world. The country's poor are being affected. We want a Joint Parliamentary Committee to inquire into the Adani businesses."



"The Modi government asked us to back our claims with proof. We get our information from newspapers, television and journalists. We go to the people and interact with them, but I wasn't allowed to say what I wanted to," he added.



The accusations resulted in a heated exchange of words between Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Leader of the Opposition in the Upper House Kharge, after the Congress alleged that PM Modi has links with industrialist Gautam Adani.



Meanwhile, Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman, Jagdeep Dhankhar lost his cool, following the opposition's constant uproar in the Upper House over the demand for a JPC probe. Warning the Members of Parliament (MPs) protesting, he said, "Every transgression from both sides would not go without his deep reflection."