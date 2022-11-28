Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Stokes Row; Claims 'PM Modi Is Chieftain Of Liars'

Stoking a major row during the Gujarat election campaign, newly elected Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge dubbed PM Modi the "chieftain of liars". Addressing a poll rally in tribal-dominated Dediapada on Sunday, he contended that the PM harped on his humble origin to gain sympathy. Contrasting the PM's journey with his own background, Kharge asserted that people won't be fooled by the emotional appeal. He also accused BJP of appropriating icons like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Babasaheb Ambedkar for garnering votes.

Mallikarjun Kharge remarked, "A person like you (PM) always claims that I am poor. I am also poor. I am poorer than the poor. I count among the untouchables. At least someone drinks your tea. No one drinks my tea too. Then, you say I am poor. Someone abused me. Someone said something about me. Someone asked me about my status. If you try to garner sympathy by saying such things, people have become smart now. They are not fools. If you lie once, people will listen to you. If you lie twice, people will listen to you even then. How many times will you lie?"

"He is the chieftain of liars. Moreover, you say that Congress has looted the nation. But you are looting the land of the poor and not giving land to the tribals. Who is finishing land, water and forests? You along with the rich people are looting us," he added. Speaking to Republic TV, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia opined that the people of Gujarat will teach a befitting lesson to Congress.

Gaurav Bhatia said, "This clearly reveals the scant respect they have for the office of the PM. And I must say that it also confirms what people have been saying. Kharge is nothing but a remote-controlled president who is carrying forward the legacy of the dynasty president Sonia Gandhi and also making such derogatory remarks about Narendra Modi who is revered by all. I would just like to tell him when you question his status, call him a chieftain of liars, it reveals that you have nothing on your agenda. You have nothing positive. And you can call do is to abuse the PM."

Gujarat elections

With the term of the Gujarat Assembly ending on February 18, 2023, the state will go to the polls in two phases. While polling for 89 seats will take place on December 1, the election for the remaining 93 seats shall be held on December 5. A total of 4.9 crore persons will decide the fate of 182 seats at 51,782 polling stations. This includes 4,61,494 first-time voters and 10,460 voters above the age of 100. The counting of votes will take place on December 8, the same day as Himachal Pradesh. With the announcement of the poll dates, the Model Code of Conduct came into force.