Congress' Priyank Kharge Blames Indians For Leicester Violence; Ignores Envoy's Statement

Amid widespread condemnation of the violence perpetrated against the Indian community in the United Kingdom's Leicester, Congress issued a shocking statement. Addressing the media, Karnataka MLA Priyank Kharge highlighted how chants of Jai Shri Ram and Allahu Akbar were raised and repented on what 'India has exported'. The son of Mallikarjun Kharge blamed Indians, 'who have shifted to the region' for the incident.

"Now, in our state, Karnataka, which is supposed to be one of the most progressive states, you want to bring about a UP model. Where are we headed to? This is something that the people at the helm of the affairs should think about," he told the reporters.

High Commission of India issues statement

Leicester, a city in England’s East Midlands region, following a cricket match between India and Pakistan on August 28 witnessed violent clashes. Post the clashes, a man allegedly targeted a Hindu temple and pulled down a flag outside the religious place, at Melton Road. There are numerous, disturbing videos of the incident doing the rounds on social media.

The Indian High Commission in London strongly condemned the violence perpetrated against the Indian community and the vandalising of a Hindu temple. "We have strongly taken up this matter with the UK authorities and have sought immediate action against those involved in these attacks. We call on the authorities to provide protection to the affected people," the statement from the Indian High Commission read.

Press Release: High Commission of India, London condemns the violence in Leicester.

The Leicester police are investigating the incident, and have so far arrested 15 people for involvement in the violence. They are continuing with the policing operations in the eastern region. In a statement, they have confirmed that there have been no reports of disorder.

