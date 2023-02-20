Congress Promotes Tainted Jagdish Tytler, 1984 Riots Accused Appointed AICC Elected Member

Tainted Congress leader and an accused in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Jagdish Tytler is officially back in Congress as his name was included in the delegates team of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in the plenary session scheduled to be held in Chhattisgarh.

Notably, ahead of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls in December 2022, he was made a part of the party’s campaign team for the civic polls.

Jagdish TYTLER promoted & patronised by Congress once again! Is this Mohabbat Ki Dukan for Congress? From Sajjan Kumar to TYTLER to Kamal Nath to justifying Sikh Genocide by saying “big tree falls earth shakes” - Congress ka haath Sikhon ke murderers ke saath! pic.twitter.com/g2GwNDZKO4 — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) February 20, 2023

Significantly, despite being an accused in the 1984 Sikh genocide, he was appointed as an elected member of the AICC by the grand-old-party. He is number 13 on the list of elected members. The list has 60 members in all and 36 of them have been called elected and 24 of them co-opted to give Jagdish Tytler a lifeline in the Congress party. It’s important to note that after initially declining to join the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Tytler in fact did participate and walked with former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi at the yatra.

BJP attacks Congress on the inclusion of Tytler in AICC

Speaking on the development, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, hit out at the Congress for adding the name of the tainted leader to the AICC list and said the party has justified the ‘when a big tree falls, the earth shakes’ comment of former PM Rajiv Gandhi.

“Time and again rubbing salt on the wounds of the Sikh brethren who suffered in 1984, the Congress party has once again given a promotion to Jagdish Tytler,” he said, adding that he was earlier also given a position in the MCD election campaign committee of the Congress.

“He (Tytler) was taken in the working committee of Delhi Congress in the MCD elections. He was also made a part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra committee and now he has been made an AICC delegate ahead of the Congress plenary session by the Delhi Congress committee," Poonawalla added.

The BJP leader also attacked the Congress for defending the people involved in the anti-Sikh riots referring to Sajjan Kumar saying, “This family (Gandhi family) also defended for 34-long years, Sajjan Kumar, who was convicted only after the Modi government came to power."