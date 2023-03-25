Congress’ Protest In Wayanad, BJP’s In Maha, Face Off Over Rahul Gandhi's Disqualification

A day after the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi, from the Lok Sabha, following his conviction by a Surat Court, Congress workers staged a protest in the Wayanad on Saturday, March 25. Wayand district in Kerala is the constituency represented by Rahul Gandhi, which has now fallen vacant after his disqualification.

Following Congress's protest in Wayanad, the BJP staged a protest against Rahul Gandhi in Mumbai on Saturday.

ND Appachan, President of the District Congress Committee, Wayanad, announced that as part of the protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Loksabha, the Wayanad District Congress Committee will observe "Black Day" today, i.e., March 25.

The protestors were seen carrying a black flag and calling out slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A wave of outrage has rolled out among the opposition across the nation, calling out the centre and denouncing the disqualification of Congress's leader as a member of the lower house. A protest was launched in Lucknow earlier, where certain congress workers were detained.

Following the conviction of Wayanad MP by the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Surat, in a defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark, Rahul Gandhi stood disqualified in accordance with the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

The Lok Sabha secretariat issued a notification on March 24 which said, "Consequent upon his conviction by the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Surat, in C.C./18712/2019, Shri Rahul Gandhi, Member of Lok Sabha, representing the Wayanad Parliamentary Constituency of Kerala, stands disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction, i.e., 23 March 2023, in terms of the provisions of Article 102(1)(e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951,