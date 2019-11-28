Congress Protests In Bhopal Over MP Pragya Thakur's 'Godse' Remark

Congress workers on Thursday protested against BJP MP from Bhopal Pragya Singh Thakur for her calling Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse as a 'patriot'. On Thursday, at least three opposition parties gave an adjournment notice in Lok Sabha following BJP MP Pragya Thakur's controversial comments. Taking swift action against BJP's Bhopal MP Sadhvi Pragya, the Centre has sacked her from the consultative 21-member Defence committee. Moreover, she has also been banned from attending BJP's parliamentary meetings during the Winter session.