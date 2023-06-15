Congress Purges Savarkar, Hedgewar From Textbooks, Chapter On Nehru Introduced

Why you're reading this: The Congress government in Rajasthan has decided to drop chapters on KB Hedgewar, founder of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar from the curriculum. On the other hand, the Siddaramaiah government has added chapters on Jawaharlal Nehru in a move to revamp textbooks in the state. The move has caused a huge uproar among followers of the RSS and admirers of Savarkar.

3 things you need to know

Teachers in Karnataka schools have been ordered to not teach chapters on RSS and Savarkar even though the books that have already been published for the academic year 2023-24 feature these chapters.

Congress says that it has only revised the textbooks and removed chapters that were added by the BJP during its tenure.

Lessons on Savitribai Phule and Nehru are said to have been added to the curriculum.

Congress confirms purging lessons on RSS founder

"Syllabus on Hedgewar we have taken out...whatever changes they (previous government) have done last year and the previous year whatever was there, we have reintroduced, that's all (sic)," Madhu Bangarappa, Karnataka education minister said. Mohan Krishna from the BJP, on the other hand, says the Congress government is practicing vendetta politics by making such changes at the beginning of the academic year.

"This is absolutely vendetta politics by the Congress government. There was no necessity at the beginning of the education year. Of course, if they wanted a change, they could have formed a committee and the voice of the parents has to be heard," Krishna said while speaking to Republic. "Without hearing the voice of the parents, if they take a decision it is going to boomerang on them."

"They have to divert the attention from the freebies that they have to give; they are failing to give it to the people in the right manner and even the applications for the Gruha Lakshmi scheme that they have announced have been postponed by 2-3 days," he further said.