Congress Raises Bhiwani Twin Murder Case In Haryana Assembly; 'Minorities Feeling Unsafe'

Congress on Wednesday, February 22 raised the Bhiwani double murder case in Haryana Vidhan Sabha and said that minorities are not safe in the state. The grand old party also stated that victims could have been saved had "police not been hand in glove with the accused.

Junaid alias Juna (35) and Nasir (25), both residents of Ghatmeeka village in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, were allegedly abducted by cow vigilantes on February 15 and their charred bodies were found inside a burnt car in Bhiwani in Haryana on February 16.

In Haryana Assembly, Congress Ferozepur Jhirka MLA Mamman Khan said, "Minorities are feeling unsafe in Haryana. The two youths could have been saved had the police not been hand in glove with the accused. In the name of cow protection, the gau rakshaks are spreading terror. In the past too, there have been incidents when they went on spreading terror in the Mewat area."

Congress MLA from Nuh Aftab Ahmed also raised the issue in Haryana Assembly and demanded a high-level investigation, claiming minorities are feeling "unsafe" in the state.

Speaking during the Zero Hour in the Assembly, Ahmed said, "Negligence of policemen and other officials led to two youths losing their lives...action should be taken against erring personnel."

Srikant Pandit, Monu Manesar, Anil, Rinku Saini and Lokesh Singla were initially booked in the twin murder case. Later, police named four more accused in the First Information Report (FIR). Of the nine accused, only one (Rinku Saini) has been arrested.

On Tuesday, February 21, Rajasthan Police seized a Haryana-registered SUV based on the interrogation of accused Rinku Saini in the case. The vehicle was allegedly used by cow vigilantes in the abduction and murder of two men.

Meanwhile, Haryana Police has registered a case against 30 to 40 unnamed Rajasthan Police personnel on a woman's complaint that her pregnant daughter-in-law lost her child after cops allegedly assaulted her during a raid to nab her son Srikant.