Congress raises questions over withdrawal of BoB auction notice for Sunny Deol's Juhu villa

The Congress on Monday raised questions about the Bank of Baroda withdrawing the e-auction notice for the Juhu bungalow of BJP MP Sunny Deol, asking who triggered the "technical reasons" for the withdrawal.

Facing prospects of his bungalow in Mumbai being auctioned to recover unpaid loans, Deol has offered to settle all outstanding dues, prompting the state-owned lender to drop auction proceedings for the property.

The lender issued a statement on Monday, saying that Deol has offered to settle the dues, hours after it withdrew the public notice to auction the villa owned by the actor and sitting BJP MP from Punjab's Gurdaspur, citing technical reasons.

The Congress took a swipe at the move with AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh, saying that undoubtedly, the public outcry and the media coverage has led the Bank of Baroda to issue a "clarification" on the so-called "technical reasons" behind its withdrawal of its notice.

"There will be no auction. Hopefully, there will be action in recovering the Rs 56 crore owed to it by the BJP MP," Ramesh said on X.

In an earlier post on X, Congress general secretary Ramesh had said, "Yesterday afternoon the nation got to know that Bank of Baroda had put up the Juhu residence of BJP MP Sunny Deol for e-auction since he has not paid up Rs 56 crore owed to the Bank. This morning, in less than 24 hours, the nation has got to know that the Bank of Baroda has withdrawn the auction notice due to 'technical reasons'." "Wonder who triggered these 'technical reasons'?" he said.

The Bank of Baroda had said the process is withdrawn due to technical reasons.

In a public notice on Sunday, the state-owned bank had said it would e-auction 'Sunny Villa' in the Juhu area of the city on September 25.

But in a similar notice on Monday, the bank said the e-auction notice published on August 20 stands withdrawn due to technical reasons.

Deol, whose latest movie "Gadar 2" is a box office success having already grossed over Rs 300 crore since the release last week, has been in default on a Rs 55.99 crore loan from the bank and interest and penalty, since December 2022, the second largest state-owned lender said in a public tender on Sunday.

The actor is officially known as Ajay Singh Dharmendra Deol and has been representing the ruling BJP from the Punjab constituency since 2019 when he won the seat with a big margin defeating the then Congress member Sunil Jhakar.