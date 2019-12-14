Congress' Raju Waghmare Backs Rahul Gandhi's 'rape In India' Comment

Congress leader Raju Waghmare justifying Rahul Gandhi's 'Rape in India' said that the BJP had given false promises of 'Make in India' but instead their is a rise in crimes against woman, the number of rape cases have increased and thus the comparison is justified.

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Friday approached the Election Commission of India (ECI) over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'rape in India' remark seeking strong action against the latter for allegedly using crimes against women as a political tool 'to settle scores with Prime Minister Narendra Modi'.