Congress party leader Rashid Alvi Rashtriya on Friday accused Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of inaction and suggested that he should resign from his position.The Congress leader was reacting on the horrific case in Unnao where a rape survivor was allegedly set ablaze by five people including two accused who are out on bail when she was visiting her lawyer in Rae Bareli on Thursday. The rape survivor who had filed a complaint in March is reportedly struggling for life.