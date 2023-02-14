Congress Reacts To Amit Shah’s Claims On Northeast, Says ‘BJP Cannot Take Credit’

Congress leader Rashid Alvi said Tuesday that it is not right for the BJP to take credit for all developments in the country. Alvi's response came after Amit Shah spoke on developmental issues under the BJP-led central government and the upcoming northeast elections.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Alvi said, “BJP has not done any development in the northeast. The people of Tripura are against the saffron party. The people of the northeast were respected in Delhi earlier as well and therefore, it is wrong to take credit for it.”

“The second term of the BJP government is coming to end and still terrorist attacks are occurring in Jammu and Kashmir, who is responsible for this?” he questioned.

Escalating his attack on the Home Minister for hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India's G20 Presidency, Rashid Alvi said, “Hasn't any other country in the world hosted the G-20 till date? There is no point of BJP taking credit for this.”

The Congress leader’s remarks came after Union Minister Amit Shah claimed that the BJP will form a government in Tripura again with a full majority and highlighted PM Modi’s achievement in the northeast.

Amit Shah on changing face of the northeast

Hailing PM Modi for the recent developments in the northeast, Shah, while speaking to ANI said, "Prime Minister himself has visited the northeast 51 times during the last eight years. Since Independence, no Prime Minister has visited the region so frequently.”

Union Home Minister #AmitShah talks about the changing face of Northeast; Says, '#PMModi visited the region 51 times in last 8 years, #NagalandAccord has brought peace'.

“It has been made compulsory for at least one Union minister to visit the region every 15 days. Besides this, the distribution of free rice has been done since the COVID times. If any region has benefitted the most in terms of percentage of the population, it is the northeast. PM Modi has provided houses to the poor of the Northeast,” the Home Minister added.

Claiming that BJP will again form a government in Tripura with full majority, Shah added, “Congress and the Communist party have come together as they have accepted that they can not defeat BJP alone. Before 12 pm on counting day, BJP will get a full majority in Tripura and form government.”

Shah credits PM Modi for G20 Presidency

Crediting PM Modi for the G20 Presidency, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "The way the Prime Minister has organised the event, the whole world is watching with surprise. Other counties (during their presidency) have not been able to take the G20 series of meetings outside four-five cities but we have given a chance to every state and not a single state or union territory is left out in this big country. It is a big achievement and a lot of preparation goes into it."