Congress Rejects Ally Sena's Ayodhya Invite; Says 'Temple Visit Not A Public Exhibition'

The Congress party straight-up rejected Shiv Sena's invitation to visit Ayodhya, along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Maharashtra Congress leader Sachin Sawant said that the party does not go to temples for public exhibition. The Congress leader further stated that it is the desire of the party to build a Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. On Wednesday, after Uddhav Thackeray's announcement to visit Ayodhya after completing 100 days of governance, Sena MP Sanjay Raut, on Wednesday, invited allies -Congress and NCP along with them.

Rejecting the offer, Congress said, "There is a desire of Congress party to build Ram temple in Ayodhya! Former Prime Minister of India Late Rajiv Gandhiji had clarified the role in 1979! The Supreme Court had to decide where the construction of the temple should be in Ayodhya. After the decision of the court, this subject is now over."

"Therefore, who decides where to go is their decision. For us, it is a matter of faith and self-belief. That is not the subject of politics and public performance at all. Ram was a symbol of sacrifice, love, compassion, and equality. By the mere sight of his philosophy, goodwill is created and goodwill is created. Our prayer is to build compassion and goodwill for every section of the society in the minds of all those who go there. Deshhit is in this. Taking the same prayer, many Congress will visit the Ram temple in the future," he added.

Sena invites Rahul to Ayodhya

Rubbishing that the allies would have any issues with visiting the Ram Mandir, he invited former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to Ayodhya - reminding him of his Somnath visit during the Lok Sabha campaign. Moreover, Raut said that the Ayodhya visit was a matter of faith, not a governmental stance that worked on the Common Minimum program.

"Why will anyone get upset? This is not a government work, its a matter of faith. We will want our allies' ministers also with us. Rahul Gandhi visits Somnath mandir. Government works on Common minimum program, not on Mandir, Masjid, Church which is a matter of faith," he said.

He added, "We had gone to Ayodhya before the elections and after. Uddhav Thackeray is CM because of the grace of Lord Ram. We want to take blessings of Lord Ram after accomplishing 100 days in government. We will present our work at the feet of Lord Ram and the CM will perform aarati along with other programs."

