Congress Releases Party Chief Election Schedule; Rahul Gandhi's Candidacy Still Uncertain

As more state units of Congress announced their support for Rahul Gandhi to become the next party president, by passing the required resolutions, Congress on September 22 issued a notification to the effect announcing the election schedule for the Congress president election.

Congress General Secretary Madhusudan Mistry, via an official notification, on September 22, announced the schedule for the upcoming Election for Congress President. The voting for the elections will be held on October 17 at all the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) offices and the results will be announced on October 19, immediately after counting the votes.

Who all are in the fray?

As yet, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot have expressed their desire to contest elections for the president of Congress. Additionally, senior party leader from Madhya Pradesh Digvijaya Singh is also in Delhi today, September 22. He is likely to meet the interim party president Sonia Gandhi ahead of the organisational polls.

As many as 11 state units of the Congress party have passed resolutions to back Rahul Gandhi for the post of party president. However, party general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that the resolutions have no binding effect and if a consensus is not reached, then 9,000 PCC members can vote and appoint the president in a democratic manner.

"I would prefer a consensus to evolve around a candidate and if that is not possible, then let's go for election. 9,000 delegates will elect the president," said Jairam Ramesh, reported PTI.

Congress president election schedule announced

"I, the undersigned Madhusudan Mistry, Chairman, CEA, under the power vested in me by the provision of Article XVIII of Constitution of Indian National Congress hereby announced that the Election of the President of Indian National Congress will be held as per the schedule appended below," the notification announcing schedule read.

As per the notification, the nominations can be filed between September 24 and 30 and the final list of the candidates will be announced on October 8 at 5 pm.

Image: PTI