Congress Reserves 50% Party Positions For Women & Others, Calls For Oppn Unity Against BJP

In a major organisational shift, the Congress Party resolved on Saturday, to extend a 50% reservation to women, minorities, young people, women, members of scheduled castes and tribes, OBCs, and other economically disadvantaged groups in its working committee and at all party positions.

The Grand Old Party amended its constitution to give effect to the social change in its organisational structure at its ongoing 85th plenary session in Chhattisgarh's Raipur. Congress stated that this decision marks the beginning of a new chapter of social justice.

"Constitution has been amended to provide Reservation of 50 per cent for SC/ST/OBCs/Minorities and horizontal reservation of 50 per cent for youth and women in the reserved and unreserved categories for all office bearers and delegates. The concept of '50 Under 50' as enunciated in the Udaipur Shivir has been incorporated into the Constitution,” Congress said in a statement.

The party's revised constitution states that in addition to Congress leaders in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) would now include former Prime Ministers from the party and past AICC heads.

Congress targets BJP

The party also presented its political resolution during the 85th plenary session, promising to pass legislation to combat hate crimes, provide people access to free healthcare, reinstate Jammu and Kashmir as a separate state and others.

The resolution further stated that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the nine state assembly elections taking place this year are "crucial for India's future" and that a unified Opposition was urgently needed to challenge the BJP-led NDA government on ideological grounds.

“The 2023 Assembly elections to nine states and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are crucial for India’s future. The choice before our people is crystal clear. The Congress must redefine political discourse by recapturing the centre space in the present polarised polity,” the resolution said.

Congress' draft resolution slammed the BJP-led government, accusing it of political vendetta and abusing central agencies like ED, NIA, CBI and IT “to intimidate and subjugate political opponents”.

(With inputs from ANI)