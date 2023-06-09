Congress-run Karnataka To Purge RSS Founder KB Hedgewar From School Textbooks

The Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka has decided to drop lessons on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders, including its founder KB Hedgewar from its curriculum, sources say. The government has reportedly directed teachers to not teach those portions from the school texbooks and sources indicate that a circular might also be in the offing. Among RSS leaders set to be slashed from the curriculum are Chakravarthy Sulibele and Bannanje Govindacharya.

Since the textbooks of the 2023-24 academic year have already been published, a republication will not be ordered, but teachers have been strictly directed to exclude those lessons, sources claimed. The decision to exclude these lessons was taken on Tuesday at a meeting chaired by Siddaramaiah and attended by the state Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa and others.

Congress on a purge mission?

Siddaramaiah has also ordered the formation of a committee to look into the controversial content added during BJP tenure and submit it. However, the matter is likely to be discussed in the cabinet before the issue of a final official circular.

RSS's Rakesh Sinha slams Congress while speaking to Republic and says, 'Gandhi family thinks that history begins and ends with them only.'

Speaking to ANI, Karnataka minister Dinesh Gundu said, "There should be stories about the people who fought for country's freedom not the people of your choice or whom you(BJP) idolise. We should have stories about people who have really contributed to the building of the nation. If you talk about the freedom struggle, those who participated in the freedom struggle -history should reflect that, not your personal choices, not who you idolise. BJP has tried to infuse their ideological issues into textbooks, which is not correct. So, Congress party will have to look at it very seriously and take corrective measures."

Congress to review RSS properties

He further said, "A lot of government properties have been handed over to many institutions belonging to the Sangh Parivar. So, we have to look at all those things, see if they have been done properly, legally and what we can do on those issues. But definitely, a lot of State Govt properties have been given to institutions & organisations which are closely connected to the RSS and BJP."

Earlier, Karnataka Deputy CM, DK Shivakumar said the Congress-led government in the state will not implement the National Education Policy rather the state will have its own state education policy. Under the said state education policy, all the changes made by the BJP government will not be implemented.