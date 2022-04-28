Congress' Salman Khurshid Demands 'definition' Of UCC From UP Govt; 'Won't Be Hindu Code'

Amid the Uttar Pradesh government's push to implement a Uniform Civil Code, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid demanded the definition of this concept. While the UCC finds a mention in Article 44 of the Constitution which reads, "The State shall endeavour to secure for the citizens a uniform civil code throughout the territory of India", it is not binding being a part of the Directive Principles of State Policy in the Constitution. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, the former Union Minister contended that a UCC should ideally contain the best practices from all religions.

Salman Khurshid remarked, "They should (government) explain what Uniform Civil Code is. Uniform Civil Code has been mentioned in our Constitution that it will be the country's endeavour to implement Uniform Civil Code. But its definition has not been revealed. What is Uniform Civil Code? How will it be implemented and how will it impact people? Uniform Civil Code won't be Hindu Code."

"If there are better provisions in Islam than in Hinduism, they can be adopted. If there are better provisions in Christianity than in these two religions, they can be adopted. If there are better provisions in Jainism, they can be adopted. They should first reveal what is in their mind and we can respond only then. We can't say that what they are doing is wrong. However, they have discriminated against many people in their style of functioning in the last few years," the senior Congress leader added.

Uttarakhand was the first state to officially announce that it will set up a high-level committee to draft a UCC for the state. This found resonance with UP and Himachal Pradesh as well. In fact, UP's Minister of State for Minority Welfare and Waqf Danish Azad Ansari revealed that the government will hold 'Qaumi Chaupals' to inform people, especially Muslims about the merits of UCC.

Observation of courts on UCC

On July 7, 2021, a single-judge bench of Justice Pratibha Singh backed the need for a UCC and asked the Ministry of Law and Justice to take the necessary action as deemed appropriate. She was hearing a plea to determine the applicability of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955 to the Meena community.

Maintaining that this case highlights the necessity of a UCC, she expressed surprise at the fact that the Centre has failed to take any steps in this regard despite a 1985 Supreme Court verdict in this regard. Meanwhile, the Allahabad High Court on November 18, 2021, held that a UCC is mandatory.

The single-judge bench of Justice Suneet Kumar was hearing a batch of 17 petitions pertaining to protection sought by interfaith couples. In all these pleas, one of the parties of the marriage converted to the religion of his/her partner and thus, they apprehended a threat to their life, liberty and wellbeing.

While allowing the pleas, Justice Kumar observed that a UCC cannot be made "purely voluntary" owing to fear expressed by members of the minority community. Moreover, he asked the Centre to constitute a committee for implementing Article 44 of the Constitution.