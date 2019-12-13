We Condemned Sadhvi, Congress Should Do Same: Rajnath On Rahul Gandhi's 'Rape In India'

Union Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh on Friday expressed his disapproval and dismay over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Rape in Inda' comment in Parliament. He accused Rahul Gandhi of mocking the 'Make in India' scheme which strives to promote indigenous manufacturing of products within the country. Rajnath Singh said that Rahul Gandhi should apologise for hurting the sentiments of the house. The Defence Minister also added that BJP had condemned Sadhvi Pragya's comment and so should be the punishment for Rahul Gandhi.

Rajnath Singh reacts to Rahul Gandhi's 'Rape in India' comment

Rajnath Singh, while speaking at the Lok Sabha proceedings in Parliament, said, "Make in India is to develop employment and make the country strong. Rahul Gandhi's statement has hurt me, the house and the whole country. Can such people come to the house who give such a statement? In this house, we have made our MPs apologise over their incorrect comments, take Sadhvi for example. We condemned her statement. I think Rahul Gandhi should apologise on the floor of the house".

Rahul Gandhi's 'Rape in India'comment

Politicising rape, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday, said that PM Modi's 'Make in India' scheme had failed as it had become 'Rape in India', while addressing a rally in poll-bound Jharkhand. His comment comes days after he had termed India as the 'rape capital of the world'. His insensitive comments have been made amid growing demand for hanging Nirbhaya's rape convicts and the horrific gangrape and murder of the 25-year old Hyderabad doctor.

"Wherever you see in the nation, Narendra Modi had said Make in India. But now wherever you see, 'Make in India' is not happening, it is 'Rape in India'," he said. The former Congress chief went on to defend his remarks, conflating it with issues such as CAB, NRC and the economy.

