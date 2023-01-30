Congress Skips Crucial All-party Meet Ahead Of Union Budget 2023-24 Session; Oppn Attends

Congress skipped the pre-budget all-party meeting on Monday convened by the central government in New Delhi while other opposition parties marked their presence. Notably, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi and other party leaders were seen carrying out Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu & Kashmir.

All top leaders from the opposition parties including NCP's Sharad Pawar, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, DMK leader TR Balu, TMC leaders Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, TRS leaders K Keshava Rao and Nama Nageswara Rao as well as Vijayasai Reddy from YSR Congress were in attendance. Representatives of AAP, RJD and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) were also part of the meeting.

Deputy Leader of the House, Rajnath Singh, Parliament Affairs minister, Pralhad Joshi, Leader of the House, Piyush Goyal, MoS, Parliamentary Affairs, Arjuna, Ram Meghwal, and V Muraleedharan was among those present for the meeting held at the Parliament House Complex.

As per the sources, during the meeting, the government is likely to seek cooperation from the Opposition for a smooth running of the Parliament and the Opposition parties are likely to raise issues concerning them that they intend to raise in the Parliament. Following this, a meeting of NDA floor leaders will be held later today in order to strategise floor cooperation.

All party-meeting, a day ahead of the commencement of the #BudgetSession of Parliament, underway in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/RkhPqdlZQz — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2023

Budget Session 2023-2024

The Budget Session with the government's heavy financial agenda will be held in two parts. The session will begin with President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament following which the Economic Survey will be tabled.

On February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget as it will be to be the last full Budget of the Modi-led central government as the next Lok Sabha election is due in April-May of 2024.

The first part of the session will be held from January 31 and will go on till February 13. It will see the debate in both Houses on the 'Motion of Thanks' to the President's address which will conclude with a reply from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The second part will begin on March 13 and will continue till April 6.