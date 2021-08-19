Congress Slams Centre Over Women's Safety Issue; 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Is All Talk'

Ponnam Prabhakar, a former Congress Member of Parliament, on Thursday, August 19, criticised the central government for failing to protect women. He stated, "Nirbhaya incident in Delhi shook the nation and new laws came after that. But under the Modi government, such incidents of rape happen regularly in Delhi, UP. A woman was beaten in Andhra Pradesh. Yesterday, a woman was gang-raped in Sannath Nagar. Nirbhaya act has not been implemented properly, there is no safety for women. Beti Bachao Beti Padhao is all talk. The government has failed to protect women."

Congress slams Centre over women's safety issue

He also asked the Centre and the Telangana government to take tough measures against those implicated in the gang-rape case in Hyderabad. He stated that Congress appreciated the Supreme Court's decision to allow women to take National Defense Academy exams and that everyone must work together for the country's prosperity. The Supreme Court issued an interim order on August 18 allowing women to appear for the National Defense Academy (NDA) examination scheduled for September 5.

Delhi Court on rising cases

Meanwhile, On Monday, The Delhi High Court refused to reject a rape case that had been compromised by the complainant and the accused, stating that false claims and allegations of molestation and rape must be dealt with harshly due to the serious nature of the crimes.

"Unscrupulous litigants file such lawsuits in the hopes that the other party would cave in to their demands out of fear or shame. It will be difficult to avoid such frivolous litigations unless wrongdoers are not made to face the consequences of their actions," Justice Subramonium Prasad said in his decision.

The court stated that if the charges filed by the parties against one other are discovered to be false and frivolous, action should be taken against the prosecutrix and others who were involved in levelling rape allegations just to settle personal scores. It stated, "There is an urgent need to deter such frivolous litigation."

(with inputs from ANI)

Picture Credit: ANI/PTI/RepresentativeImage