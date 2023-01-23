Congress Spokesperson Deepika Nath Sends Resignation To Party Chief Mallikarjun Kharge

Days after offering her resignation from Congress, the party’s Jammu and Kashmir spokesperson Deepika Pushkar Nath sent her resignation to Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday, January 23. Earlier on January 17, the Congress spokesperson said that her decision to resign from the Congress was due to the inclusion of former Jammu and Kashmir minister Choudhary Lal Singh in the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

In her resignation letter, Deepika Pushkar Nath said, "This is continuation with my tweet dated 17th January 2023 which I posted on my verified Twitter handle Deepika S Rajawat wherein I have resigned from Indian National Congress (INC) in a compelling situation which was created around me by allowing Choudhary Lal Singh to be part of Bharat Jodo Yatra on ideological grounds."

'Senior female leader tried silencing me': Deepika Pushkar Nath

Deepika Pushkar Nath further asserted that before reaching this extreme end, when I got to know about Choudhary Lal Singh's inclusion into Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY), on 12th January 2023, I made my concerns about his joining the Bharat Jodo Yatra known to a senior leader at AICC by way of making a detailed written communication to him and sent its copy to the concerned both at JKPCC and AICC for information. Instead of taking note of the same, the senior leader (mentioned above) in the authority of making decisions maintained convenient silence on it for days.

She said, "A senior female leader who is a Member of Parliament tried to silence me by threatening that my having direct communication with the senior leader can land me in deep trouble and I can be cornered in the party and would not get my due share."

Speaking about Bharat Jodo Yatra, Deepika Pushkar Nath said, " As the Bharat Jodo Yatra got a humongous response throughout the states it has passed through, it might make it seem like a mass mobilisation campaign but what I conceive out of the idea of the Yatra is that it is a thought process originally put forth to unite the country against hatred, transgressions and injustice. It makes no sense if such a pure thought and idea is polluted by including people like Lal Singh in it and taking his support. I strongly feel that even if Rahul Gandhi would have walked alone with the original feelings and thought process of BJY it would have succeeded in its goal and the crowd assured by Lal Singh was not required which the local leaders were desperately trying to seek and counting on."

She said that leadership in Congress needs to understand the general public's aspirations and prepare itself to fight for the larger goals instead of infighting within the party ranks.

Deepika Pushkar Nath resigns from Congress on 'ideological grounds'

On January 17, Nath accused Lal Singh of backing the Kathua rape accused. Nath said that she was “left with no option but to resign” from Congress as she cannot share the party platform with such a person on ideological grounds.

“In view of Ch Lal Singh's proposal of joining Bharat Jodo Yatra & INC Jammu & Kashmir allowing the same, I am left with no other option but to resign from Indian National Congress. Lal Singh was responsible for sabotaging the Kathua rape case in 2018 by brazenly defending rapists,” said Nath on Twitter.

In view of Ch.Lal Singh's proposal of joining @bharatjodo & @INCJammuKashmir allowing the same, I am left with no other option but to resign from @INCIndia

Lal Singh was responsible in sabotaging the Kathua rape case in 2018 by brazenly defending rapists. — Deepika Pushkar Nath (@DeepikaSRajawat) January 17, 2023

