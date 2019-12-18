Randeep Surjewala: 'Govt Is Crushing The Voice Of The Youth And The Students'

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of launching an attack on the students and the youth of India. Highlighting the nationwide protests carried out by the students over the Citizenship Amendment Act, he observed that the PM and Shah had dubbed all the students as anti-national and separatists. Moreover, he contended that the Modi government was working against the interests of the nation.

Surjewala remarked, “Today, the country’s government, the country’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have launched an attack on the strength of the youth and students in the country. In every corner of the country, whether it is IIT Madras or Madras University, IISC Bangalore, Mumbai University, Banaras Hindu University, Gujarat University, Delhi University, Jamia University, all students of the country are agitating. And what is Modiji and Amit Shah’s answer? That all the students of the country are Naxals, separatists, anti-nationals. The country’s young people and the students want to say that if there is anyone against the nation, it is the Modi government. Because they do not give employment, they do not give food, they charge high fees. This government is totally against the students and the youth."

'The country wants employment'

Maintaining that the atmosphere of violence would not be reduced by excessive force, he called upon the government to listen to the issues faced by young people and students. The Congress spokesperson stated that the people wanted employment and a curb on price rise. He also warned the government not to underestimate the power of young people to bring about a change in the government.

The Congress spokesperson opined, “The atmosphere of violence in the country will not be reduced by lathis and bullets. It will not reduce by stifling the voice of the youth and students. It will happen by listening to the problems of young people and students. The country does not want Modi, the country wants a ban on price rise. The country does not want the speeches of Amit Shah, the country wants employment and food. The economy has come to a halt, there is no employment and trade. The shopkeepers and traders don’t have any work. Students who education, but no employment. PhD students are being forced to accept Class 4 jobs. When they protest on the streets, they are lathicharged. CAA is just a part of this. The government is crushing the voice of the youth and the students. They should remember that whenever the young people and students rise, the government loses power.”

